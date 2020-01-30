Classic Rock Almanac January 30, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1969-The Beatles with Billy Preston, played their lunchtime rooftop gig on top of the Apple building on Savile Row, London.

1972-Paul McCartney wrote and recorded his protest song 'Give Ireland Back To The Irish'

1973-After recently changing their name from Wicked Lester, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss made their first appearance as Kiss at the Popcorn Club in Queen's, New York.

1982-Blues singer, songwriter, guitarist Sam Lightnin' Hopkins died of cancer aged 70.

2010-Neil Young was named the Musicares person of the year.

2016-David Bowie reached No.1 in the American album charts for the first time with Blackstar.

2016-David Bowie left an estate valued at about $100m, according to his will which was filed in New York.

BORN TODAY

1942-Marty Balin

singer, songwriter best known as the founder and one of the lead singers of Jefferson Airplane and Jefferson Starship, died on September 27, 2018

1947-Steve Marriott

guitarist and singer/songwriter, was a member of Small Faces, Humble Pie, died April 20th 1991

1951-Phil Collins

drummer, singer, songwriter who was a member of Genesis, solo