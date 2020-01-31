Classic Rock Almanac January 31, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1969-Led Zeppelin played the first of two nights at The Fillmore East, New York City during the band's first North American tour.

1970-blues musician Slim Harpo died of a heart attack while recording in London aged 46.

1984-Queen's 'Radio Ga Ga' entered the UK charts at No.4.

2009-Dewey Martin drummer with The Dillards and Buffalo Springfield died aged 68.

2009-David Gilmour appeared at Coldfall Primary School, Muswell Hill, London, during a charity show with The Seat Of The Pants Band.

BORN TODAY

1941-Jerry Scheff

bassist best known for his work with Elvis Presley in the 1960s and 1970s as a member of his TCB Band and his work on The Doors' final recordings. Scheff has also worked with Willy DeVille, Bob Dylan, John Denver and Elvis Costello.

1946-Terry Kath

guitarist with Chicago

1951-Phil Manzanera

guitarist with Roxy Music

1954-Adrian Vandenburg

guitarist who was a member of Whitesnake

1956-John Lydon, (Johnny Rotten)

singer with the Sex Pistols

1967-Chad Channing

Nirvana's first drummer