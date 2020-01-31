Classic Rock Almanac January 31, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES
1969-Led Zeppelin played the first of two nights at The Fillmore East, New York City during the band's first North American tour.
1970-blues musician Slim Harpo died of a heart attack while recording in London aged 46.
1984-Queen's 'Radio Ga Ga' entered the UK charts at No.4.
2009-Dewey Martin drummer with The Dillards and Buffalo Springfield died aged 68.
2009-David Gilmour appeared at Coldfall Primary School, Muswell Hill, London, during a charity show with The Seat Of The Pants Band.
BORN TODAY
1941-Jerry Scheff
bassist best known for his work with Elvis Presley in the 1960s and 1970s as a member of his TCB Band and his work on The Doors' final recordings. Scheff has also worked with Willy DeVille, Bob Dylan, John Denver and Elvis Costello.
1946-Terry Kath
guitarist with Chicago
1951-Phil Manzanera
guitarist with Roxy Music
1954-Adrian Vandenburg
guitarist who was a member of Whitesnake
1956-John Lydon, (Johnny Rotten)
singer with the Sex Pistols
1967-Chad Channing
Nirvana's first drummer