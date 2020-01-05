Classic Rock Almanac January 5, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1968-Jimi Hendrix was jailed for one day in Stockholm, Sweden on drink charges.

1973-Bruce Springsteen released his debut album 'Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.'

1979-Prince made his live debut at the Capri Theatre, Minneapolis.

1980-David Bowie appeared on Saturday Night Live Live from New York City performing 'The Man Who Sold the World', 'TVC 15' and 'Boys Keep Swinging'

2004-Kinks singer Ray Davies was shot in the leg while on holiday in New Orleans.

2016-Donald Fagen, lead singer and founder of Steely Dan, was arrested by New York police and charged with assaulting his wife at their home.

BORN TODAY

1923-Sam Phillips

founder of Sun Records, died on July 30, 2003

1934-Phil Ramone, Ramone

music producer and pioneer of digital recording, won 14 Grammy awards and worked with stars such as Ray Charles, Bob Dylan, Elton John and Paul McCartney. Produced the first major commercial release on CD, Billy Joel's 1982 album 52nd Street. died March 30, 2013

1950-Chris Stein

co-founder and guitarist, Blondie

1969-Brian Warner

Marilyn Manson