Classic Rock Almanac January 6, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1958-Gibson guitars launched it' 'Flying V' electric guitar.

1968-The Beatles Magical Mystery Tour started an eight week run at No.1 on the US album chart.

1975-The mayor of Boston cancelled a Led Zeppelin concert after over 2,000 fans rioted trying to buy tickets.

1975-Pink Floyd started sessions start at Abbey Road Studios London for their next album Wish You Were Here.

1987-Eric Clapton started what became an annual event by playing six shows at the Royal Albert Hall, London.

2001-Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour won the right to his dot com name.

BORN TODAY

1946-Syd Barrett

guitarist, singer, songwriter with Pink Floyd. was a co-founding member, left Floyd in 1968, released 2 solo albums, died July 7, 2006

1953-Malcolm Young

guitarist with AC/DC, died on November 18, 2017