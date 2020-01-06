Classic Rock Almanac January 6, 2020

January 6, 2020
JR Eaton
(L-R) Cliff Williams, Angus Young, Malcolm Young and Brian Johnson of AC/DC

(Photo by Chris Jackson/WireImage for Columbia)

ANNIVERSARIES

1958-Gibson guitars launched it' 'Flying V' electric guitar.

1968-The Beatles Magical Mystery Tour started an eight week run at No.1 on the US album chart.

1975-The mayor of Boston cancelled a Led Zeppelin concert after over 2,000 fans rioted trying to buy tickets.

1975-Pink Floyd started sessions start at Abbey Road Studios London for their next album Wish You Were Here.

1987-Eric Clapton started what became an annual event by playing six shows at the Royal Albert Hall, London.

2001-Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour won the right to his dot com name.

BORN TODAY

1946-Syd Barrett
guitarist, singer, songwriter with Pink Floyd. was a co-founding member, left Floyd in 1968, released 2 solo albums, died July 7, 2006

1953-Malcolm Young
guitarist with AC/DC, died on November 18, 2017

 

