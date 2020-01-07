Classic Rock Almanac January 7, 2020

January 7, 2020
JR Eaton
Pink Floyd rehearsing

(Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Classic Rock Almanac
Music

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Beatles recorded a seven-song appearance for the BBC Radio program Saturday Club.

1971-Black Sabbath released 'Paranoid' their second studio album in the US.

1972-David Bowie released 'Changes' as a single in the UK. The track peaked at No.49 on the UK chart and later at No.41 on the US chart.

1974-Aerosmith played at the Michigan Theatre in Detroit, the first date on their 56 date North American Get Your Wings Tour.

1980-Pink Floyd released 'Another Brick In The Wall (Part 2)' in the US.

2003-The Beatles Book Monthly closed down after 40 years.

2004-Drummer John Guerin died of pneumonia aged 64.

BORN TODAY

1937-Paul Revere
keyboards, Paul Revere and the Raiders, died on Oct. 4, 2014.

1948-Kenny Loggins
singer, songwriter

 

Tags: 
classic rock almanac

Upcoming Events

10 Jan
CANCELLED: Vince Neil – The Legendary Voice of Motley Crue MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
16 Jan
Progressive Cleveland Boat Show & Fishing Expo presented by Fisherman's Central I-X Center
17 Jan
Progressive Cleveland Boat Show & Fishing Expo presented by Fisherman's Central I-X Center
18 Jan
Progressive Cleveland Boat Show & Fishing Expo presented by Fisherman's Central I-X Center
19 Jan
Progressive Cleveland Boat Show & Fishing Expo presented by Fisherman's Central I-X Center
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes