Classic Rock Almanac January 7, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Beatles recorded a seven-song appearance for the BBC Radio program Saturday Club.

1971-Black Sabbath released 'Paranoid' their second studio album in the US.

1972-David Bowie released 'Changes' as a single in the UK. The track peaked at No.49 on the UK chart and later at No.41 on the US chart.

1974-Aerosmith played at the Michigan Theatre in Detroit, the first date on their 56 date North American Get Your Wings Tour.

1980-Pink Floyd released 'Another Brick In The Wall (Part 2)' in the US.

2003-The Beatles Book Monthly closed down after 40 years.

2004-Drummer John Guerin died of pneumonia aged 64.

BORN TODAY

1937-Paul Revere

keyboards, Paul Revere and the Raiders, died on Oct. 4, 2014.

1948-Kenny Loggins

singer, songwriter