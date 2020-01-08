Classic Rock Almanac January 8, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1966-The Beatles started a six week run at No.1 on the US album chart with Rubber Soul.

1969-Mike Jagger and Keith Richards were both barred from an exclusive hotel for wearing "op art" pants and nothing else.

1979-Canadian rock band Rush were named the country's official Ambassadors Of Music by the Canadian government.

1991-Steve Clark guitarist with Def Leppard, was found dead at his Chelsea flat.

2001-A woman who believed that Axl Rose communicated with her via telepathy was arrested for stalking the Guns N' Roses singer for a second time.

2010-Jimmy Page launched a new set of stamps in the UK which featured classic album covers from the last 40 years.

2016-David Bowie released his twenty-fifth and final studio album Blackstar, coinciding with his 69th birthday and two days before his death.

BORN TODAY

1935-Elvis Aaron Presley

the King of rock 'n' roll, died on August 16th 1977

1946-Robert Krieger

guitarist with The Doors

1947-David Bowie

singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, record producer, painter and actor, died January 10, 2016.