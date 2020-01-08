Classic Rock Almanac January 8, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES
1966-The Beatles started a six week run at No.1 on the US album chart with Rubber Soul.
1969-Mike Jagger and Keith Richards were both barred from an exclusive hotel for wearing "op art" pants and nothing else.
1979-Canadian rock band Rush were named the country's official Ambassadors Of Music by the Canadian government.
1991-Steve Clark guitarist with Def Leppard, was found dead at his Chelsea flat.
2001-A woman who believed that Axl Rose communicated with her via telepathy was arrested for stalking the Guns N' Roses singer for a second time.
2010-Jimmy Page launched a new set of stamps in the UK which featured classic album covers from the last 40 years.
2016-David Bowie released his twenty-fifth and final studio album Blackstar, coinciding with his 69th birthday and two days before his death.
BORN TODAY
1935-Elvis Aaron Presley
the King of rock 'n' roll, died on August 16th 1977
1946-Robert Krieger
guitarist with The Doors
1947-David Bowie
singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, record producer, painter and actor, died January 10, 2016.