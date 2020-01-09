Classic Rock Almanac January 9, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES
1963-Drummer Charlie Watts joined The Rolling Stones.
1965-The Beatles started a nine week run at No.1 on the US album chart with 'Beatles 65', the group's fourth No.1.
1976-Queen were at No.1 on the UK singles chart with 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.
1997-David Bowie performed his 50th Birthday Bash concert (the day after his birthday) at Madison Square Garden.
2016-Stars paid tribute to Motorhead frontman Lemmy at his funeral at Forest Lawn Memorial Cemetery.
BORN TODAY
1944-Jimmy Page
guitarist and producer, member of the Yardbirds and Led Zeppelin.
1950-David Johansen
vocals, The New York Dolls