Classic Rock Almanac March 1, 2020

March 1, 2020
JR Eaton
Roger Daltrey

ANNIVERSARIES

1967-Working at Abbey Road studios, London, The Beatles started recording a new John Lennon song 'Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds'.

1973-Pink Floyd released their eighth studio album The Dark Side of The Moon in the US.

1975-The Eagles went to No.1 on the US singles chart with 'Best Of My Love'.

1994-Nirvana played their final ever concert when they appeared at The Terminal Einz in Munich, Germany.

1995-Bruce Springsteen's 'Streets of Philadelphia' won three Grammys for Song of the Year, Best Male Vocal Performance and Best Rock Song.

BORN TODAY

1944-Mike D'Abo
singer, songwriter, Manfred Mann

1944-Roger Daltrey
singer and actor, The Who

1963-Rob Affuso
Skid Row

 

