Classic Rock Almanac March 10, 2020

Tom Scholz

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel recorded 'The Sounds Of Silence' as an acoustic duo.

1977-At 7am in the morning on a trestle table set up out-side Buckingham Palace, London, the Sex Pistols signed to A&M Records, (the real signing had taken place the day before).

2000-Pretenders singer Chrissie Hynde was arrested for leading an animal rights protest against the clothing firm Gap.

2009-Tickets for a one-off gig by Sir Paul McCartney in Las Vegas sold out seven seconds after going on sale.

2010-Pink Floyd won a court battle with EMI that prevented the record company from selling single downloads and ringtones on the Internet from the group's albums.

BORN TODAY

1947-Tom Scholz
guitar, keyboards, Boston

1963-Jeff Ament
bassist for Pearl Jam

1966-Dave Krusen
best known for being the original drummer for Pearl Jam, Candlebox

 

 

