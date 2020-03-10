Classic Rock Almanac March 10, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES
1964-Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel recorded 'The Sounds Of Silence' as an acoustic duo.
1977-At 7am in the morning on a trestle table set up out-side Buckingham Palace, London, the Sex Pistols signed to A&M Records, (the real signing had taken place the day before).
2000-Pretenders singer Chrissie Hynde was arrested for leading an animal rights protest against the clothing firm Gap.
2009-Tickets for a one-off gig by Sir Paul McCartney in Las Vegas sold out seven seconds after going on sale.
2010-Pink Floyd won a court battle with EMI that prevented the record company from selling single downloads and ringtones on the Internet from the group's albums.
BORN TODAY
1947-Tom Scholz
guitar, keyboards, Boston
1963-Jeff Ament
bassist for Pearl Jam
1966-Dave Krusen
best known for being the original drummer for Pearl Jam, Candlebox