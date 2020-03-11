Classic Rock Almanac March 11, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES
1964-The Beatles spent the day filming at Twickenham Studios for A Hard Day's Night.
1970-Deja Vu, the first album by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, (and the second by the trio configuration of Crosby, Stills, and Nash), was released.
1972-Neil Young went to No.1 on the US & UK album chart with his fourth studio album 'Harvest.'
1978-Meat Loaf's Bat Out Of Hell album began a 416-week run on the UK chart.
2005-The front door of Ozzy Osbourne's childhood home in Birmingham went up for sale because the current owner was fed up with fans defacing it.
BORN TODAY
1945-Harvey Mandel
guitarist who played with Charlie Musselwhite, Canned Heat, The Rolling Stones and John Mayall as well as having a solo career.
1947-Mark Stein
lead vocalist, keyboardist, composer, and arranger with Vanilla Fudge
1948-George Kooymans
guitarist and vocalist from Golden Earring.
1964-Vinnie Paul
drummer and producer and co-founder of Pantera.