Classic Rock Almanac March 11, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Beatles spent the day filming at Twickenham Studios for A Hard Day's Night.

1970-Deja Vu, the first album by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, (and the second by the trio configuration of Crosby, Stills, and Nash), was released.

1972-Neil Young went to No.1 on the US & UK album chart with his fourth studio album 'Harvest.'

1978-Meat Loaf's Bat Out Of Hell album began a 416-week run on the UK chart.

2005-The front door of Ozzy Osbourne's childhood home in Birmingham went up for sale because the current owner was fed up with fans defacing it.

BORN TODAY

1945-Harvey Mandel

guitarist who played with Charlie Musselwhite, Canned Heat, The Rolling Stones and John Mayall as well as having a solo career.

1947-Mark Stein

lead vocalist, keyboardist, composer, and arranger with Vanilla Fudge

1948-George Kooymans

guitarist and vocalist from Golden Earring.

1964-Vinnie Paul

drummer and producer and co-founder of Pantera.