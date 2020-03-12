Classic Rock Almanac March 12, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1967-The Velvet Underground & Nico the debut album by the Velvet Underground was released by Verve Records.

1968-The Rolling Stones started recording their next single 'Jumpin' Jack Flash' with new producer Jimmy Miller at Olympic studios in London.

1969-Paul McCartney married Linda Eastman at Marylebone Register Office.

1971-The Allman Brothers Band played the first of two nights at the Fillmore East, New York. Both shows were recorded and released as The Allman Brothers live double album.

1983-U2 scored their first UK No.1 album with 'War', which went on to spend a total of 147 weeks on the chart.

2006-Former Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour went to No.1 on the UK album chart with his third solo album On An Island.

2010-Over 130 people were arrested and eight people were hospitalised as fans tried to gatecrash a Metallica show in Colombia.

2012-Doobie Brothers drummer Michael Hossack died at his home in Dubois, Wyoming at the age of 65.

2013-Clive Burr, drummer with Iron Maiden, died in his sleep in London.

2013-Bob Dylan was voted into the American Academy of Arts and Letters, marking the first time a rock musician had been chosen for the elite honor society.

BORN TODAY

1948-James Taylor

singer, songwriter

1949-Mike Gibbins

drummer with Badfinger, died October 4, 2005

1956-Steve Harris

bassist with Iron Maiden