Classic Rock Almanac March 13, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-Eric Clapton quit The Yardbirds.

1965-The Beatles started a two week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with 'Eight Days A Week'

1966-Rod Stewart left the British blues band Steampacket to work as a solo artist.

1967-Working at Abbey Road studios in London, six members of Sounds, Inc. recorded the horn parts for The Beatles song 'Good Morning Good Morning'

1993-Eric Clapton started a three-week run at No.1 on the US album chart with Unplugged.

2006-The Sex Pistols refused to attend their own induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio. Blondie, Herb Alpert and Black Sabbath were all inducted but the Pistols posted a handwritten note on their website.

2006-The Kinks came out the top earners for music used in TV adverts in the US.

2013-Jimi Hendrix scored his highest chart debut since 1969 when his new studio album, People, Hell & Angels, consisting of unreleased tracks recorded with a variety of musicians between 1968 and 1970, sold 72,000 copies in the US on the week of release and made its debut at No.2 on the charts.

BORN TODAY

1937-Terry Cox

drummer who worked with David Bowie on his 1969 album David Bowie

1960-Adam Clayton

bassist, U2