Classic Rock Almanac March 13, 2020

March 13, 2020
JR Eaton
Adam Clayton

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Categories: 
Classic Rock Almanac
Music

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-Eric Clapton quit The Yardbirds.

1965-The Beatles started a two week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with 'Eight Days A Week'

1966-Rod Stewart left the British blues band Steampacket to work as a solo artist.

1967-Working at Abbey Road studios in London, six members of Sounds, Inc. recorded the horn parts for The Beatles song 'Good Morning Good Morning'

1993-Eric Clapton started a three-week run at No.1 on the US album chart with Unplugged.

2006-The Sex Pistols refused to attend their own induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio. Blondie, Herb Alpert and Black Sabbath were all inducted but the Pistols posted a handwritten note on their website.

2006-The Kinks came out the top earners for music used in TV adverts in the US.

2013-Jimi Hendrix scored his highest chart debut since 1969 when his new studio album, People, Hell & Angels, consisting of unreleased tracks recorded with a variety of musicians between 1968 and 1970, sold 72,000 copies in the US on the week of release and made its debut at No.2 on the charts.

BORN TODAY

1937-Terry Cox
drummer who worked with David Bowie on his 1969 album David Bowie

1960-Adam Clayton
bassist, U2

Tags: 
classic rock almanac

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes