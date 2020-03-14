Classic Rock Almanac March 14, 2020

March 14, 2020
JR Eaton
Jon Bon Jovi



ANNIVERSARIES

1968-The promotional film for The Beatles 'Lady Madonna' was broadcast in black and white on Top Of The Pops on UK television.

1981-Eric Clapton was hospitalised with bleeding ulcers causing a US tour to be cancelled.

1982-Metallica made their live debut when they appeared at Radio City in Anaheim, California.

1983-Jon Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora and Alec John Such formed Bon Jovi.

2001-Peter Blake, who designed The Beatles classic Sgt. Pepper album cover sued the group's record company for more money.

2006-U2 topped Rolling Stone magazine's annual list of the year's biggest money earners from 2005 with $154.2m.

BORN TODAY

1945-Walter Parazaider
saxophonist with Chicago

1946-Jim Pons
bass guitar from The Turtles

1969-Michael Bland
best known as a drummer for Prince starting in 1989. He was with Prince during The New Power Generation era and played with him live and on albums for seven years.

