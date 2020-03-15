Classic Rock Almanac March 15, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES
1967-The first session recording George Harrison's new song ‘Within You Without You’ took place at Abbey Road studios, London.
1968-The Rolling Stones started daily sessions at Olympic Studios in London to start recording their next album, Beggars Banquet.
1969-T. Rex singer Marc Bolan's first book of poetry 'The Warlock Of Love' was published.
1969-Cream started a two-week run at No.1 on the UK chart with their fourth and final original album Goodbye.
1969-Janis Joplin was featured on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine.
1975-The Doobie Brothers went to No.1 on the US singles chart with Black Water.
1982-Bob Dylan was inducted into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame.
1988-Mick Jagger opened his first ever solo tour.
1999-Bruce Springsteen was inducted into the Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame by U2's Bono.
2002-Yoko Ono unveiled a seven foot bronze statue of John Lennon overlooking the check-in hall of Liverpool John Lennon airport.
2014-Scott Asheton, best known as the drummer for the Stooges, died of a heart attack aged 64.
2015-Mike Porcaro, bassist with Toto, died.
BORN TODAY
1931-D.J. Fontana
Elvis Presley drummer, died on June 13, 2018.
1940-Phil Lesh
a founding member and bassist with the Grateful Dead.
1941-Mike Love
singer, songwriter, and musician who co-founded The Beach Boys.
1942-Hughie Flint
drummer known for his stint in John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers and Blues Breakers with Eric Clapton
1944-Sly Stone
musician, songwriter, and record producer most famous for his role as frontman for Sly and the Family Stone
1955-Dee Snider
lead singer of Twisted Sister
1963-Bret Michaels
singer-songwriter with Poison