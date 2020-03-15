Classic Rock Almanac March 15, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1967-The first session recording George Harrison's new song ‘Within You Without You’ took place at Abbey Road studios, London.

1968-The Rolling Stones started daily sessions at Olympic Studios in London to start recording their next album, Beggars Banquet.

1969-T. Rex singer Marc Bolan's first book of poetry 'The Warlock Of Love' was published.

1969-Cream started a two-week run at No.1 on the UK chart with their fourth and final original album Goodbye.

1969-Janis Joplin was featured on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine.

1975-The Doobie Brothers went to No.1 on the US singles chart with Black Water.

1982-Bob Dylan was inducted into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame.

1988-Mick Jagger opened his first ever solo tour.

1999-Bruce Springsteen was inducted into the Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame by U2's Bono.

2002-Yoko Ono unveiled a seven foot bronze statue of John Lennon overlooking the check-in hall of Liverpool John Lennon airport.

2014-Scott Asheton, best known as the drummer for the Stooges, died of a heart attack aged 64.

2015-Mike Porcaro, bassist with Toto, died.

BORN TODAY

1931-D.J. Fontana

Elvis Presley drummer, died on June 13, 2018.

1940-Phil Lesh

a founding member and bassist with the Grateful Dead.

1941-Mike Love

singer, songwriter, and musician who co-founded The Beach Boys.

1942-Hughie Flint

drummer known for his stint in John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers and Blues Breakers with Eric Clapton

1944-Sly Stone

musician, songwriter, and record producer most famous for his role as frontman for Sly and the Family Stone

1955-Dee Snider

lead singer of Twisted Sister

1963-Bret Michaels

singer-songwriter with Poison