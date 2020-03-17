Classic Rock Almanac March 17, 2020

March 17, 2020
L-R: Aynsley Dunbar, Pete Sears, David Freiberg, Mickey Thomas, Craig Chaquico and Paul Kantner.

(Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

ANNIVERSARIES

1957-Elvis Presley bought the Graceland mansion.

1967-Jimi Hendrix Experience released 'Purple Haze' in the UK, (US release was June 19).

1973-Dr Hook's single 'On The Cover Of Rolling Stone' peaked at No.6 on the US chart.

1978-U2 won £500 ($850) and a chance to audition for CBS Ireland in a talent contest held in Dublin.

1984-Van Halen's 'Jump' peaked at No.1 in the US.

2004-The Kinks singer Ray Davies received his CBE medal from the Queen at Buckingham Palace for services to the music industry.

BORN TODAY

1941-Paul Kantner
guitarist, singer and songwriter from Jefferson Airplane,Jefferson Starship, died Jan 28, 2016.

1951-Scott Gorham
guitarist and songwriter, Thin Lizzy

1967-Billy Corgan
musician, songwriter with Smashing Pumpkins

 

