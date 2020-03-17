Classic Rock Almanac March 17, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES
1957-Elvis Presley bought the Graceland mansion.
1967-Jimi Hendrix Experience released 'Purple Haze' in the UK, (US release was June 19).
1973-Dr Hook's single 'On The Cover Of Rolling Stone' peaked at No.6 on the US chart.
1978-U2 won £500 ($850) and a chance to audition for CBS Ireland in a talent contest held in Dublin.
1984-Van Halen's 'Jump' peaked at No.1 in the US.
2004-The Kinks singer Ray Davies received his CBE medal from the Queen at Buckingham Palace for services to the music industry.
BORN TODAY
1941-Paul Kantner
guitarist, singer and songwriter from Jefferson Airplane,Jefferson Starship, died Jan 28, 2016.
1951-Scott Gorham
guitarist and songwriter, Thin Lizzy
1967-Billy Corgan
musician, songwriter with Smashing Pumpkins