Classic Rock Almanac March 18, 2020

March 18, 2020
Chuck Berry

(Photo by Terry Fincher/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Classic Rock Almanac
Music

ANNIVERSARIES

1967-The Beatles scored their 13th US No.1 single with 'Penny Lane / Strawberry Fields Forever'.

1972-Neil Young started a three week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with 'Heart Of Gold'.

1977-The Clash released their debut single 'White Riot.'

2002-The Ramones were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Eddie Vedder.

2014-musician, percussionist, actor and voice actor Joe Lala died. As a drummer and percussionist, he worked with The Byrds, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Joe Walsh and many others.

2017-Chuck Berry died aged 90.

BORN TODAY

1945-Eric Woolfson
songwriter, lyricist, vocalist, producer, pianist, and co-creator of The Alan Parsons Project, died December 2, 2009.

1947-Barry J Wilson
drums, Procol Harum, died October 8 1990

1950-John Hartman
a co-founder and original drummer with The Doobie Brothers.

1961-Grant Hart
drummer and co-songwriter for Husker Du

1966-Jerry Cantrell
founder, lead guitarist, co-lead vocalist and main songwriter for Alice in Chains.

classic rock almanac

