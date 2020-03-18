Classic Rock Almanac March 18, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES
1967-The Beatles scored their 13th US No.1 single with 'Penny Lane / Strawberry Fields Forever'.
1972-Neil Young started a three week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with 'Heart Of Gold'.
1977-The Clash released their debut single 'White Riot.'
2002-The Ramones were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Eddie Vedder.
2014-musician, percussionist, actor and voice actor Joe Lala died. As a drummer and percussionist, he worked with The Byrds, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Joe Walsh and many others.
2017-Chuck Berry died aged 90.
BORN TODAY
1945-Eric Woolfson
songwriter, lyricist, vocalist, producer, pianist, and co-creator of The Alan Parsons Project, died December 2, 2009.
1947-Barry J Wilson
drums, Procol Harum, died October 8 1990
1950-John Hartman
a co-founder and original drummer with The Doobie Brothers.
1961-Grant Hart
drummer and co-songwriter for Husker Du
1966-Jerry Cantrell
founder, lead guitarist, co-lead vocalist and main songwriter for Alice in Chains.