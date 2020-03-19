Classic Rock Almanac March 19, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES
1962-Bob Dylan's debut album Bob Dylan was released in the US.
1971-T. Rex were at No.1 on the UK singles chart with 'Hot Love.'
1974-Jefferson Airplane re-named the group and became Jefferson Starship.
1976-Paul Kossof, guitarist with Free and Back Street Crawler, died at 25.
1982-Ozzy Osbourne guitarist and former Quiet Riot member Randy Rhoads was killed when the plane he was riding in crashed.
1996-The second Beatles Anthology series was released.
2001-Keith Richards inducted Johnnie Johnson and James Burton at the 16th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame award ceremonies.
BORN TODAY
1944-Tom Constanten
keyboardist who is best known for playing with the Grateful Dead from 1968 to 1970.
1946-Paul Atkinson
guitarist with The Zombies, died on April 1, 2004.
1953-Billy Sheehan
bass guitarist, Mr. Big, worked with Steve Vai and David Lee Roth.
1959-Terry Hall
musician and the lead singer of The Specials.