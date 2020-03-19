Classic Rock Almanac March 19, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1962-Bob Dylan's debut album Bob Dylan was released in the US.

1971-T. Rex were at No.1 on the UK singles chart with 'Hot Love.'

1974-Jefferson Airplane re-named the group and became Jefferson Starship.

1976-Paul Kossof, guitarist with Free and Back Street Crawler, died at 25.

1982-Ozzy Osbourne guitarist and former Quiet Riot member Randy Rhoads was killed when the plane he was riding in crashed.

1996-The second Beatles Anthology series was released.

2001-Keith Richards inducted Johnnie Johnson and James Burton at the 16th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame award ceremonies.

BORN TODAY

1944-Tom Constanten

keyboardist who is best known for playing with the Grateful Dead from 1968 to 1970.

1946-Paul Atkinson

guitarist with The Zombies, died on April 1, 2004.

1953-Billy Sheehan

bass guitarist, Mr. Big, worked with Steve Vai and David Lee Roth.

1959-Terry Hall

musician and the lead singer of The Specials.