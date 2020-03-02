Classic Rock Almanac March 2, 2020

March 2, 2020
Jon Bon Jovi

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Beatles began filming what would become their first feature film A Hard Day's Night.

2007-Jimi Hendrix was crowned the 'wildest guitar hero' of all-time in a poll of music fans for Classic Rock magazine.

2008-guitarist, singer, Jeff Healey, died of cancer.

2009-Liverpool University launched a Masters degree on The Beatles, popular music and society.

2013-A pencil doodle by Paul McCartney when he was a teenager sold for over $5,000. The sketches were drawn by McCartney during the late 1950s while a student at the Liverpool Institute High School For Boys.

2016-Bob Dylan sold his personal archive of notes, draft lyrics, poems, artwork and photographs to the University of Tulsa, where they would be made available to scholars and curated for public exhibitions.

BORN TODAY

1943-Lou Reed
musician, singer and songwriter from the Velvet Underground, died October 27, 2013.

1956-Mark Evans
bass, AC/DC, quit in 1977

1962-Jon Bon Jovi
singer-songwriter

 

