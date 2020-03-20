Classic Rock Almanac March 20, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1968-Eric Clapton Neil Young, Richie Furay and Jim Mesina, were arrested in Los Angeles for 'being at a place where it was suspected marijuana was being used.'

1969-John Lennon married Yoko Ono in Gibraltar.

1970-David Bowie and Angela Bowie were married at Beckenham Registry Office, London. The couple had one child, film director Duncan Jones. They divorced in 1980.

1971-Janis Joplin started a two week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with her version of the Kris Kristofferson and Fred Foster song 'Me And Bobby McGee.'

1973-Slade were at No.1 on the UK singles chart with 'Com On Feel The Noize'.

1977-T.Rex played their final ever gig when they appeared at The Locarno in Portsmouth, England.

1982-Joan Jett And The Blackhearts started a seven week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with 'I Love Rock 'n' Roll'.

1991-Eric Clapton's four year old son, Conor, fell to his death from the 53rd story of a New York City apartment.

2015-drummer A. J. Pero died from an apparent heart attack.

BORN TODAY

1935-Sam Lay

drummer and vocalist, performed with blues musicians including Willie Dixon, Howlin' Wolf, John Lee Hooker, Junior Wells, Bo Diddley, Earl Hooker and Muddy Waters, joined the Paul Butterfield Blues Band. Bob Dylan used Lay as his drummer when he introduced electric rock at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965. Lay also recorded with Dylan, notably on the album Highway 61 Revisited.

1940-Glenn Schwartz

original guitar player of the James Gang. later joined Pacific Gas & Electric, died on November 2, 2018.

1951-Carl Palmer

a member of Atomic Rooster, Emerson Lake and Palmer, Asia

1951-Jimmie Vaughan

guitarist and singer who was a member of the Fabulous Thunderbirds. He is the older brother of the late guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan.

1961-Slim Jim Phantom, (James McDonnell)

drummer with The Stray Cats