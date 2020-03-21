Classic Rock Almanac March 21, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1961-The Beatles played their first ever evening show at The Cavern Club in Liverpool.

1964-After 'I Want To Hold Your Hand' had held the No.1 position on the US singles chart for seven weeks, The Beatles started a two-week run at No.1 with 'She Loves You'.

1976-After a David Bowie concert at the Community War Memorial arena in Rochester, New York, Iggy Pop and David Bowie were involved in a drug bust at their hotel room.

1981-REO Speedwagon went to No.1 on the US singles chart with 'Keep On Loving You'.

1984-Strawberry Fields, an area in Central Park bought by Yoko Ono in memory of her late husband was opened.

1991-Leo Fender, the inventor of The Telecaster and Stratocaster guitars died from Parkinson's disease.

1994-Bruce Springsteen won an Oscar for the song 'Streets of Philadelphia.'

BORN TODAY

1941-John Boylan

producer and songwriter

1949-Eddie Money

singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, died September 13, 2019

1950-Roger Hodgson

musician, singer and songwriter,former co-frontman with Supertramp