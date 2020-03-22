Classic Rock Almanac March 22, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES
1965-Bob Dylan released his fifth studio album Bringing It All Back Home.
1974-The Eagles released their third studio album On the Border, the first Eagles album to feature guitarist Don Felder.
1975-Led Zeppelin were enjoying a six-week run at No.1 on the US album chart with Physical Graffiti, the group's fourth US No.1 album.
1978-The Police signed to A&M Records.
1980-Pink Floyd's 'Another Brick In The Wall (Part 2)' started a four week run at No.1 on the US singles chart.
1994-Dan Hartman musician, singer, songwriter and record producer, died aged 43, was a member of the Edgar Winter Group.
1996-steel guitar player Billy Williamson died aged 71.
BORN TODAY
1948-Randy Hobbs
bass guitarist, Johnny Winter group, McCoys, died on August 5th 1993