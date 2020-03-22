Classic Rock Almanac March 22, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-Bob Dylan released his fifth studio album Bringing It All Back Home.

1974-The Eagles released their third studio album On the Border, the first Eagles album to feature guitarist Don Felder.

1975-Led Zeppelin were enjoying a six-week run at No.1 on the US album chart with Physical Graffiti, the group's fourth US No.1 album.

1978-The Police signed to A&M Records.

1980-Pink Floyd's 'Another Brick In The Wall (Part 2)' started a four week run at No.1 on the US singles chart.

1994-Dan Hartman musician, singer, songwriter and record producer, died aged 43, was a member of the Edgar Winter Group.

1996-steel guitar player Billy Williamson died aged 71.

BORN TODAY

1948-Randy Hobbs

bass guitarist, Johnny Winter group, McCoys, died on August 5th 1993