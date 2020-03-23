Classic Rock Almanac March 23, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-John Lennon's book of verse and rhyme 'In His Own Write' was published in the UK.

1972-The film of The Concert For Bangladesh featuring George Harrison, Bob Dylan and Eric Clapton premiered in New York.

1985-Former Creedence Clearwater Revival front man John Fogerty went to No.1 on the US album chart with his third solo studio album Centerfield.

1985-Billy Joel married model Christie Brinkley.

2008-Neil Aspinall, who ran the Apple Corps music empire for the Beatles from 1970 - 2007 died at a hospital in New York from cancer aged 66. A school friend of Sir Paul McCartney and George Harrison, he was regarded by some of the band as the 'fifth Beatle' becoming The Beatles road manager in 1961 before becoming their personal assistant.

2011-The Who's Pete Townshend told Uncut magazine that he regretted ever forming the band.

BORN TODAY

1942-Jimmy Miller

record producer and musician. He is best known for his work with The Rolling Stones, died on October 22, 1994.

1949-Ric Ocasek

singer, songwriter, musician, producer from The Cars,died September 15, 2019.