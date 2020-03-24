Classic Rock Almanac March 24, 2020

March 24, 2020
JR Eaton
Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac

Classic Rock Almanac
Music

ANNIVERSARIES

 1965-The Beatles continued filming Help! at Twickenham Studios, England. 

1973-During a Lou Reed show in Buffalo, New York, a fan jumped on stage and bit Lou.

1977-Fleetwood Mac released 'Dreams' from their eleventh studio album Rumours which became their first and only US No.1 hit single.

1985-'Easy Lover' by Philip Bailey and Phil Collins was at No.1 on the UK singles chart.

2001-A stretch of road on Highway 19 in Macon, Georgia, was named Duane Allman Boulevard, near where The Allman Brothers Band guitarist died.

BORN TODAY

1951-Dougie Thompson
bassist with Supertramp

 

classic rock almanac

