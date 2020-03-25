Classic Rock Almanac March 25, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Beatles made their debut on UK TV show Top Of The Pops.

1967-The Turtles started a three week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with 'Happy Together'.

1967-The Who and Cream made their U.S. concert debut at RKO 58th Street Theatre, New York City.

1967-Pink Floyd played three gigs in 24 hours.

1969-John Lennon and Yoko Ono started their week long 'bed-in' in the presidential suite at The Amsterdam Hilton hotel.

1972-America started a three week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with their debut hit 'Horse With No Name'.

1986-Guns N' Roses signed a world-wide deal with Geffen Records.

1990-Motley Crue's Tommy Lee was arrested for mooning at the audience during a gig in Augusta.

2002-Bono from U2 made a appearance at the air rage trial of R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck.

2005-Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon Osbourne were forced to flee their Buckinghamshire mansion after a blaze broke out as they slept.

2008-Richie Sambora was arrested in California on suspicion of drink driving.

BORN TODAY

1942-Aretha Franklin

singer and songwriter, The Queen of Soul, died on August 16, 2018.

1947-Jack Hall

Charlie Daniels Band

1947-Sir Elton John

singer, songwriter, pianist

1949- Bob Ezrin

music producer and keyboardist best known for his work with Lou Reed, Alice Cooper, Kiss, Pink Floyd, Deep Purple, Peter Gabriel, Jane's Addiction, Dr. John, Nils Lofgren and Phish.

1966-Frank Ferrer

drummer at times for Guns N' Roses,The Psychedelic Furs, Love Spit Love