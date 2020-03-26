Classic Rock Almanac March 26, 2020

March 26, 2020
JR Eaton
ANNIVERSARIES

1965-Mick Jagger, Brian Jones and Bill Wyman all received electric shocks from a faulty microphone on stage during a Rolling Stones show in Denmark. 

1976-blues singer and musician Duster Bennett was killed in a car crash. 

1980-The Police became the first Western pop group to play in Bombay, India for over ten years.

2000-Santana started a two-week run at No.1 on the UK album chart with 'Supernatural.' 

2002-Randy Castillo drummer with the Ozzy Osbourne band died of cancer aged 51.

2004-Jan Berry of Jan and Dean, died at the age of 62.

2005-drummer Paul Hester died aged 46.

2016-Billy Joel's iconic hit, 'Piano Man', was selected by the US Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry.

BORN TODAY

1944-Diana Ross
singer, The Supremes

1948-Richard Tandy
keyboardist, with Electric Light Orchestra

1948-Steven Tyler
multi-instrumentalist, the frontman and lead singer of Aerosmith

1949-Fran Sheehan
bass, Boston

 

