Classic Rock Almanac March 26, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES
1965-Mick Jagger, Brian Jones and Bill Wyman all received electric shocks from a faulty microphone on stage during a Rolling Stones show in Denmark.
1976-blues singer and musician Duster Bennett was killed in a car crash.
1980-The Police became the first Western pop group to play in Bombay, India for over ten years.
2000-Santana started a two-week run at No.1 on the UK album chart with 'Supernatural.'
2002-Randy Castillo drummer with the Ozzy Osbourne band died of cancer aged 51.
2004-Jan Berry of Jan and Dean, died at the age of 62.
2005-drummer Paul Hester died aged 46.
2016-Billy Joel's iconic hit, 'Piano Man', was selected by the US Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry.
BORN TODAY
1944-Diana Ross
singer, The Supremes
1948-Richard Tandy
keyboardist, with Electric Light Orchestra
1948-Steven Tyler
multi-instrumentalist, the frontman and lead singer of Aerosmith
1949-Fran Sheehan
bass, Boston