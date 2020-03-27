Classic Rock Almanac March 27, 2020

March 27, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES

1967-John Lennon and Paul McCartney were awarded the prestigious Ivor Novello award for 'Michelle'.

1971-Bruce Springsteen & Friendly Enemies opened for The Allman Brothers Band at the Sunshine In, Asbury Park in New Jersey, tickets cost $4.00. 

1972-Elvis Presley recorded what would be his last major hit, 'Burning Love'.

1979-Eric Clapton married Patti Harrison (the ex wife of George) 

1987-U2 performed from the roof of a store in downtown LA to make the video for 'Where The Streets Have No Name'.

1996-rummer Howard Wyeth died.

2012-David Bowie's landmark album Ziggy Stardust was celebrated with a blue plaque in central London.

2019-Beatles' booking manager Joe Flannery, also known as "Secret Beatle", died aged 87. 

BORN TODAY

1950-Tony Banks
keyboards, Genesis

1956-Paul Wickens
musician, singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, who has worked with Paul McCartney since 1989.

 

