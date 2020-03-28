Classic Rock Almanac March 28, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-Madame Tussauds, London unveiled the wax works images of The Beatles.

1967-Working on sessions for the new Beatles album Sgt. Pepper at Abbey Road studios in London, John Lennon recorded his lead vocal for ‘Good Morning Good Morning’, and Paul McCartney added a lead guitar solo to the track.

1973-Led Zeppelin released their fifth studio album, Houses Of The Holy in the UK.

1976-Genesis began their first North American tour since Peter Gabriel left the band, appearing in Buffalo, New York, with Phil Collins taking over as lead singer.

1982-David Crosby was arrested after crashing his car on the San Diego Highway.

2005-U2 kicked off their Vertigo tour

2013-guitarist and session musician Hugh McCracken died of leukemia in New York City at the age of 70.

BORN TODAY

1945-Chuck Portz

The Turtles