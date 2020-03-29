Classic Rock Almanac March 29,2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1966-Rolling Stone Mick Jagger was injured during a gig in Marseilles, Southern France after a fan threw a chair at the stage.

1967-Working at Abbey Road studios The Beatles finished recording ‘Good Morning Good Morning’.

1973-Dr Hook And The Medicine Show got their picture on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine.

1975-Led Zeppelin saw all six of their albums in the US Top 100 chart in the same week.

1979-After attending a Dire Straits show during their residency at the Roxy in Los Angeles, Bob Dylan asked Mark Knopfler and drummer Pick Withers to play on the sessions for his next album. Slow Train Coming was the album.

1980-Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side Of The Moon album spent its 303rd week on the US album chart, beating the record set by Carole King's 1971 No.1 album Tapestry.

1999-The David Bowie Internet Radio Network broadcast its first show for Rolling Stone Radio.

2001-Brian Wilson was honored in a three hour tribute at New York's Radio City Music Hall.

2005-Neil Young was treated for a brain aneurysm at a hospital in New York.

2007-U2 singer Bono accepted an honorary knighthood at a ceremony in Dublin.

BORN TODAY

1940-Ray Davis

the original bass singer and one of the founding members of The Parliaments, and subsequently the bands Parliament, and Funkadelic. Davis died July 5, 2005.

1943-Chad Allan

the founding member and original lead singer of Guess Who

1947-Bobby Kimball

singer with Toto

1949-Michael Brecker

Brecker Brothers.