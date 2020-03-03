Classic Rock Almanac March 3, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1966-Neil Young, Stephen Stills and Richie Furay formed Buffalo Springfield in Los Angeles.

1973-Slade's 'Com On Feel The Noize', entered the UK at No.1, making Slade the first act to achieve this since The Beatles.

1990-During a world tour Paul McCartney played the first of 6 sold-out nights at the Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan.

2008-Beatles engineer Norman Smith died at the age of 85.

2009-To celebrate the release of U2's twelfth studio album and their appearance every night for a week on The Late Show with David Letterman, New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg temporarily renamed part of 53rd street in Midtown Manhattan U2 Way.

2012-Guitarist Ronnie Montrose died, worked with Edgar Winter, Van Morrison, Dan Hartman, Sammy Hagar and many other artists.

BORN TODAY

1944-Jance Garfat

bassist with Dr Hook

1948-Terence 'Snowy' White

guitarist who worked with Thin Lizzy, Pink Floyd and Roger Waters, solo

1949-Richie Cannata

music producer, multi-instrumentalist most notable for playing saxophone in Billy Joel's band.