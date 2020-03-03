Classic Rock Almanac March 3, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES
1966-Neil Young, Stephen Stills and Richie Furay formed Buffalo Springfield in Los Angeles.
1973-Slade's 'Com On Feel The Noize', entered the UK at No.1, making Slade the first act to achieve this since The Beatles.
1990-During a world tour Paul McCartney played the first of 6 sold-out nights at the Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan.
2008-Beatles engineer Norman Smith died at the age of 85.
2009-To celebrate the release of U2's twelfth studio album and their appearance every night for a week on The Late Show with David Letterman, New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg temporarily renamed part of 53rd street in Midtown Manhattan U2 Way.
2012-Guitarist Ronnie Montrose died, worked with Edgar Winter, Van Morrison, Dan Hartman, Sammy Hagar and many other artists.
BORN TODAY
1944-Jance Garfat
bassist with Dr Hook
1948-Terence 'Snowy' White
guitarist who worked with Thin Lizzy, Pink Floyd and Roger Waters, solo
1949-Richie Cannata
music producer, multi-instrumentalist most notable for playing saxophone in Billy Joel's band.