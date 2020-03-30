Classic Rock Almanac March 30, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1967-The photo session took place at Chelsea Manor studios in London with Michael Cooper for the cover of The Beatles Sgt. Pepper album.

1976-The Sex Pistols played their first show at The 100 club, London.

1985-Phil Collins started a two week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with 'One More Night', his second US No.1.

2000-Rolling Stone Mick Jagger made a nostalgic visit to his old school.

2007-A man was arrested by police and detained under the Mental Health Act after trying to force his way into Paul McCartney's mansion.

2013-US music producer and pioneer of digital recording, Phil Ramone, died aged 79.

BORN TODAY

1942-Graeme Edge

drummer with The Moody Blues

1945-Eric Clapton

guitarist, singer, songwriter who has been a member of The Roosters, Casey Jones and the Engineers, John Mayall's Bluesbreakers and Cream, solo

1950-Dave Ball

Procol Harum