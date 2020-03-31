Classic Rock Almanac March 31, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES
1949-RCA Victor introduced the 45rpm single record.
1958-Chuck Berry's rock 'n' roll classic 'Johnny B. Goode' single was released.
1964-Filming for A Hard Day's Night, The Beatles played a 'live television performance' in front of a studio of screaming fans.
1967-Jimi Hendrix set fire to his guitar live on stage for the first time when he was appearing at The Astoria in London, England.
1972-The Beatles Official Fan Club closed.
1976-Led Zeppelin released Presence, their seventh studio album, on their own Swan Song Records in the UK.
1992-Def Leppard released their fifth studio album Adrenalize.
1995-Jimmy Page escaped being knifed when a fan rushed the stage
BORN TODAY
1942-Hugh McCracken
guitarist and session musician, died on March 28, 2013
1948-Mick Ralphs
guitarist from Mott The Hoople
1955-Angus Young
guitarist with AC/DC