Classic Rock Almanac March 31, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1949-RCA Victor introduced the 45rpm single record.

1958-Chuck Berry's rock 'n' roll classic 'Johnny B. Goode' single was released.

1964-Filming for A Hard Day's Night, The Beatles played a 'live television performance' in front of a studio of screaming fans.

1967-Jimi Hendrix set fire to his guitar live on stage for the first time when he was appearing at The Astoria in London, England.

1972-The Beatles Official Fan Club closed.

1976-Led Zeppelin released Presence, their seventh studio album, on their own Swan Song Records in the UK.

1992-Def Leppard released their fifth studio album Adrenalize.

1995-Jimmy Page escaped being knifed when a fan rushed the stage

BORN TODAY

1942-Hugh McCracken

guitarist and session musician, died on March 28, 2013

1948-Mick Ralphs

guitarist from Mott The Hoople

1955-Angus Young

guitarist with AC/DC