Classic Rock Almanac March 4, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1966-John Lennon's statement that The Beatles were 'more popular than Jesus Christ' was published in The London Evening Standard.

1967-The Rolling Stones went to No.1 on the US singles chart with 'Ruby Tuesday', the group's fourth US No.1 single.

1982-Frank Zappa's son Dweezil and his daughter Moon Unit formed a band called Fred Zeppelin.

1986-After just completing a two set show with The Band in Winter Park, Florida, 41 year old Richard Manuel of The Band hanged himself from a shower curtain rod in a hotel room in Florida.

1994-Kurt Cobain was rushed to hospital after overdosing on alcohol and drugs in a Rome hotel during a Nirvana European tour.

BORN TODAY

1948-Chris Squire

bassist and founding member of Yes, solo

1963-Jason Newsted

bassist with Metallica, joined Metallica in 1986 after Cliff Burton's death, Newsted remained a member until 2001. Before Metallica, he was a member of Flotsam and Jetsam. After Metallica, he has been involved with Echobrain, Ozzy Osbourne, Voivod, and led the band Newsted from 2012 to 2014.