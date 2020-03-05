Classic Rock Almanac March 5, 2020

March 5, 2020
JR Eaton
The Osbournes, Ozzy (L), Sharon, Jack, and Kelly

(Photo by Michael Yarish/MTV/Getty Images)

ANNIVERSARIES

1955-Elvis Presley made his TV debut when he appeared on the weekend show 'Louisiana Hayride'.

1963-The Beatles recorded what would be their third single 'From Me to You' just five days after John Lennon and Paul McCartney wrote the song.

1973-The former US manager of Jimi Hendrix Michael Jeffrey was one of 68 people killed in a plane crash in France.

1994-Grace Slick was arrested for pointing a shotgun at police in her Tiburon, home in California.

2002-The first episode of Osbourne's TV Show was aired on MTV in the US.

2007-Records by the Rolling Stones and Paul Simon were chosen for preservation by the US Library of Congress. The Stones ’(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ and Paul Simon's Graceland album entered the National Recordings Registry.

BORN TODAY

1952-Alan Clark
musician who was the first and main keyboardist for Dire Straits. In 1983 he played on Bob Dylan's album Infidels and toured and recorded extensively with Eric Clapton. Clark has also played and recorded with other artists.

1970-John Frusciante
guitarist with Red Hot Chili Peppers

 

