Classic Rock Almanac March 6, 2020

March 6, 2020
JR Eaton
David Gilmour

(Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Classic Rock Almanac
Music

ANNIVERSARIES

1966-The Rolling Stones started recording sessions for 'Paint It, Black'.

1967-The Beatles recorded sound effects onto the song ''Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' at Abbey Road studios in London.

1990...But Seriously the fourth studio album by drummer and singer-songwriter Phil Collins was at No.1 on the UK album chart.

2004-David Crosby was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and marijuana after leaving his bag in a New York hotel.

BORN TODAY

1946-David Gilmour
guitarist, singer and songwriter, who joined Pink Floyd in 1968, solo

 

Tags: 
classic rock almanac

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes