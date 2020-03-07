Classic Rock Almanac March 7, 2020

March 7, 2020
JR Eaton
Peter Wolf

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-During a Rolling Stones gig at The Palace Theatre in Manchester, England a female fan fell from the circle while the group were playing. The crowd below broke her fall and the girl escaped serious injury just breaking a few teeth.

1966-Brian Wilson released 'Caroline No' the first solo single by a Beach Boy.

1973-During a showcase gig at Max's Kansas City, New York, CBS records boss John Hammond suffered a heart attack. The event was to mark the signing of his new act Bruce Springsteen.

1975-David Bowie released his ninth studio album Young Americans.-

1976-Elton John was immortalised in wax at Madame Tussauds in London.

BORN TODAY

1946-Matthew Fisher
Procol Harum

1946-Peter Wolf
singer with The J Geils Band

1952-Ernie Isley
The Isley Brothers

 

