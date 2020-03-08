Classic Rock Almanac March 8, 2020

March 8, 2020
The Beatles holding their silver disc. Left to right are, Paul McCartney, George Harrison (1943 - 2001), Ringo Starr, George Martin of EMI and John Lennon (1940 - 1980).

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-Bob Dylan's single Subterranean Homesick Blues was released in the US.

1968-Cream played the first of two nights at at Winterland Ballroom, San Francisco, California. The concert was recorded with some tracks ending up on their 'Wheels Of Fire' double album.

1969-Small Faces split up after singer Steve Marriott announced he was leaving the band to form Humble Pie.

1973-singer and musician Ron McKernan died aged 27 from liver failure brought on by alcohol poisoning. He was a founding member and keyboard player with the Grateful Dead and played in the group from 1965 to 1972.

2009-A blue plaque in honour of The Who drummer Keith Moon was unveiled on the site of The Marquee Club in Soho, London.

2016-AC/DC postponed the rest of their current US tour after singer Brian Johnson was warned he was going deaf.

2016-Record producer, arranger, composer, conductor, audio engineer and musician, Sir George Martin died aged 90. He worked as EMI records in-house record producer and became known as the so-called fifth Beatle.

BORN TODAY

1946-Randy Meisner
guitarist with Poco who later joined the Eagles, quit The Eagles in 1977.

1947-Mike Allsup
guitarist with Three Dog Night

1948-Mel Galley
guitarist with Whitesnake, died July 1, 2008

1957-Clive Burr
drummer with Iron Maiden

 

 

