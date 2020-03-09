Classic Rock Almanac March 9, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES
1964-The Beatles filmed the last day of train scenes for the movie A Hard Day's Night.
1968-Bob Dylan started a ten week run at No.1 on the UK chart with John Wesley Harding.
1970-Having recently changed their name from Earth to Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward made their concert debut at The Roundhouse, London.
1985-Mick Jagger released his solo single 'Just Another Night' a No. 12 hit in the US and No. 32 on the UK charts.
1985-REO Speedwagon started a three week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with 'Can't Fight This Feeling'.
1987-U2 released their fifth studio album The Joshua Tree.
2007-Brad Delp, lead singer of Boston, died.
BORN TODAY
1942-John Cale
singer, songwriter and record producer, was a founding member of Velvet Underground.
1942-Mark Lindsay
singer, guitarist with Paul Revere & The Raiders
1945-Robin Trower
guitarist and vocalist who with Procol Harum, formed the Robin Trower Band.