Classic Rock Almanac November 1, 2019

November 1, 2019
JR Eaton
Rick Allen

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Classic Rock Almanac
Music

ANNIVERSARIES

1962-While The Beatles were appearing at The Star Club in Hamburg, Germany, a recording was made on a small, portable tape recorder which would be pressed and issued by Singasong Records in 1977 as "Live! At the Star Club in Hamburg, Germany, 1962".

1965-Rochester, New York police halt a Rolling Stones concert until over 3,500 screaming fans return to order.

1968-George Harrison releases his first solo album, "Wonderwall Music" on the Apple label.

1987-Dire Straits' CD "Brothers In Arms" passes the three million sales mark, becoming the UK's all-time best selling album.

2004-61 year old Terry Knight, the former manager of Grand Funk Railroad, was murdered at his home in Killeen, Texas.

2008-Jimmy Carl Black, the original drummer for Frank Zappa And The Mothers Of Invention, passed away after a bout with lung cancer.

2011-At a lecture on the modern music industry at Britain's Radio Festival in Salford, Pete Townshend accused Apple's iTunes website of "bleeding" artists like a "digital vampire".

BORN TODAY

1947-Bob Weston
had a brief role as guitarist and songwriter with Fleetwood Mac in the early 1970s., died January 3, 2012.

1962-Anthony Kiedis
singer and co-founder of Red Hot Chili Peppers

1963-Rick Allen
drums, Def Leppard

 

Tags: 
classic rock almanac

Upcoming Events

09 Nov
Bob Dylan & His Band E.J. Thomas Hall
10 Nov
Cleveland Football Home Game Watch Party with Bill Louis at Union House Bar & Restaurant Union House Bar & Restaurant
11 Nov
Elton John Coming To Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse For Second Performance Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
14 Nov
Cleveland Football Home Game Watch Party with Bill Louis at Union House Bar & Restaurant Union House Bar & Restaurant
15 Nov
Reigning Rock: The Music Photography of Joe Kleon and Anastasia Pantsios Survival Kit Gallery at 78th Street Studios
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Jimmy Donovan And Rashard Higgins WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Eric Kush And Doug Dieken WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Joel Bitonio And Chris Hubbard WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Eric Kush and Sheldon Richardson WNCXFM: On-Demand
Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Joe Schobert WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Joel Bitonio And Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes