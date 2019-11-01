Classic Rock Almanac November 1, 2019
ANNIVERSARIES
1962-While The Beatles were appearing at The Star Club in Hamburg, Germany, a recording was made on a small, portable tape recorder which would be pressed and issued by Singasong Records in 1977 as "Live! At the Star Club in Hamburg, Germany, 1962".
1965-Rochester, New York police halt a Rolling Stones concert until over 3,500 screaming fans return to order.
1968-George Harrison releases his first solo album, "Wonderwall Music" on the Apple label.
1987-Dire Straits' CD "Brothers In Arms" passes the three million sales mark, becoming the UK's all-time best selling album.
2004-61 year old Terry Knight, the former manager of Grand Funk Railroad, was murdered at his home in Killeen, Texas.
2008-Jimmy Carl Black, the original drummer for Frank Zappa And The Mothers Of Invention, passed away after a bout with lung cancer.
2011-At a lecture on the modern music industry at Britain's Radio Festival in Salford, Pete Townshend accused Apple's iTunes website of "bleeding" artists like a "digital vampire".
BORN TODAY
1947-Bob Weston
had a brief role as guitarist and songwriter with Fleetwood Mac in the early 1970s., died January 3, 2012.
1962-Anthony Kiedis
singer and co-founder of Red Hot Chili Peppers
1963-Rick Allen
drums, Def Leppard