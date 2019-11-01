Classic Rock Almanac November 1, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1962-While The Beatles were appearing at The Star Club in Hamburg, Germany, a recording was made on a small, portable tape recorder which would be pressed and issued by Singasong Records in 1977 as "Live! At the Star Club in Hamburg, Germany, 1962".

1965-Rochester, New York police halt a Rolling Stones concert until over 3,500 screaming fans return to order.

1968-George Harrison releases his first solo album, "Wonderwall Music" on the Apple label.

1987-Dire Straits' CD "Brothers In Arms" passes the three million sales mark, becoming the UK's all-time best selling album.

2004-61 year old Terry Knight, the former manager of Grand Funk Railroad, was murdered at his home in Killeen, Texas.

2008-Jimmy Carl Black, the original drummer for Frank Zappa And The Mothers Of Invention, passed away after a bout with lung cancer.

2011-At a lecture on the modern music industry at Britain's Radio Festival in Salford, Pete Townshend accused Apple's iTunes website of "bleeding" artists like a "digital vampire".

BORN TODAY

1947-Bob Weston

had a brief role as guitarist and songwriter with Fleetwood Mac in the early 1970s., died January 3, 2012.

1962-Anthony Kiedis

singer and co-founder of Red Hot Chili Peppers

1963-Rick Allen

drums, Def Leppard