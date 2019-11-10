Classic Rock Almanac November 10, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1979-The Eagles had the number one song in America with a tune that was co-written by Bob Seger, "Heartache Tonight".

2015-77-year-old Allen Toussaint died after suffering a heart attack following a concert he performed in Spain.

BORN TODAY

1947-Glenn Buxton

guitarist with the Alice Cooper Band, died on October 19, 1997

1948-Greg Lake

bassist, guitarist, singer, songwriter, who worked with King Crimson and Emerson Lake and Palmer, died on Dec 7, 2016