Classic Rock Almanac November 10, 2019
November 10, 2019
ANNIVERSARIES
1979-The Eagles had the number one song in America with a tune that was co-written by Bob Seger, "Heartache Tonight".
2015-77-year-old Allen Toussaint died after suffering a heart attack following a concert he performed in Spain.
BORN TODAY
1947-Glenn Buxton
guitarist with the Alice Cooper Band, died on October 19, 1997
1948-Greg Lake
bassist, guitarist, singer, songwriter, who worked with King Crimson and Emerson Lake and Palmer, died on Dec 7, 2016