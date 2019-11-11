Classic Rock Almanac November 11, 2019
ANNIVERSARIES
1967-Van Morrison performs his current US #10 hit, "Brown Eyed Girl" on Dick Clark's American Bandstand.
1970-Ringo Starr and his wife Maureen become the proud parents of a daughter that they name Lee Parkin Starkey.
1972-A little over a year after The Allman Brothers Band lost Duane Allman in a motorcycle accident, their bassist, 24 year old Berry Oakley was killed when his motorcycle hit a bus, just three blocks away from the site that claimed Allman.
2009-54-year-old Jo Wood, wife of The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood, was granted a divorce after 24 years of marriage on the grounds of adultery.
2018-Neil Young's house was destroyed by the Woolsey fire that raged north of Los Angeles in Southern California
BORN TODAY
1945-Vince Martell
guitar, vocals, Vanilla Fudge