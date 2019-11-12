Classic Rock Almanac November 12, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-Velvet Underground made their live debut when they played at Summit High School in New Jersey.

2008-Jimi Hendrix Experience drummer Mitch Mitchell was found dead in a Portland, Oregon hotel room.

2012-An Asian collector bought a platinum chronograph Patek Philippe wristwatch owned by Eric Clapton for $3.63 million.

2017-Heritage Auctions in Dallas sold a guitar played by Bob Dylan during his set at George Harrison's Concert for Bangladesh in New York City in 1971 and his Rolling Thunder Revue tour from October 1975 to May 1976 for $396,500.

BORN TODAY

1940-Screaming Lord Sutch

singer, politician and leader of The Official Monster Raving Loony Party, died on June 16th 1999

1944-Booker T. Jones

Booker T and the MG's

1945-Neil Young

singer, songwriter and guitarist, Buffalo Springfield, Crosby, Stills Nash & Young, solo

1947-Donald Roeser

Blue Oyster Cult

1952-Laurence Juber

guitarist, most famous for playing lead guitar with Paul McCartney in Wings.