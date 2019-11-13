Classic Rock Almanac November 13, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1968-Rolling Stones' guitarist Brian Jones buys Cotchford Farms in Sussex, England where A.A. Milne wrote Winnie the Pooh.

1971-Slade, one of the most successful British bands of the 1970s, score the first of their six UK number one records with "Coz I Luv You". The mis-spelt title became a trademark for the band, which caused a great deal of concern by school teachers in Great Britain.

1974-An impostor posing as Deep Purple's guitarist Ritchie Blackmore borrowed a Porsche in Iowa City and wrecked it, having already conned food and shelter out of several Deep Purple fans. He was later arrested and charged.

2002-Elton John, who once claimed to own more than 4,000 pairs of glasses, announced that he planned to have Lasik eye surgery.

2013-The French government presented Bob Dylan with the country's highest award, the Legion of Honour

2016-Leon Russell died in his sleep at his home in Nashville, Tennessee at the age of 74.

BORN TODAY

1951-Bill Gibson

Huey Lewis and the News