Classic Rock Almanac November 14, 2019
November 14, 2019
ANNIVERSARIES
1970-Santana's version of "Black Magic Woman" is released in the US, where it will rise to #4 during a three month chart run.
1977-Wings release "Mull of Kintyre", a tune about Paul McCartney's Scottish home at the southwestern most tip of the Kintyre Peninsula in southwest Scotland.
1990-The Who's Pete Townshend confesses his bisexuality to Newsweek magazine.
1992-A member of John Mellencamp's band, keyboardist John Cascella, is found dead in his car in Indiana.
BORN TODAY
1949-James Young
guitar, Styx
1956-Alec John Such
bass, Bon Jovi