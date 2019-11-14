Classic Rock Almanac November 14, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1970-Santana's version of "Black Magic Woman" is released in the US, where it will rise to #4 during a three month chart run.

1977-Wings release "Mull of Kintyre", a tune about Paul McCartney's Scottish home at the southwestern most tip of the Kintyre Peninsula in southwest Scotland.

1990-The Who's Pete Townshend confesses his bisexuality to Newsweek magazine.

1992-A member of John Mellencamp's band, keyboardist John Cascella, is found dead in his car in Indiana.

BORN TODAY

1949-James Young

guitar, Styx

1956-Alec John Such

bass, Bon Jovi