Classic Rock Almanac November 15, 2019
ANNIVERSARIES
1965-The Rolling Stones make their US TV debut on Hullabaloo, performing "Get Off My Cloud".
1966-The Jefferson Airplane record "Somebody To Love", which will reach #5 in the US in the summer of 1967.
1969-Janis Joplin is arrested at her concert in Tampa, Florida and charged with using "vulgar and indecent language".
1971-Grand Funk Railroad release their sixth album, "E Pluribus Funk".
1992-Ozzy Osbourne performs what he said would be his last concert, in Costa Mesa. The show turns into a Black Sabbath reunion when former band mates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward join him on stage. Ozzy has of course returned to performing.
2000-The man who attacked George Harrison in December, 1999, was found not guilty by reason of insanity.
2009-61-year-old Yusuf Islam, known as Cat Stevens in the 1970s, took the stage in Dublin for the inaugural performance of his first full tour since 1976.
2012-The Beatles' Apple Corps gave the go-ahead to film company OVOW to start searching for amateur or professional shot clips of the group during their tours in the 1960s. The finished project will be a new Beatles concert film titled The Beatles Live!
BORN TODAY
1949-Steve Fossen
Heart
1956-Michael Hampton
funk/rock guitarist, was recruited as a seventeen-year-old guitar prodigy by the band Funkadelic