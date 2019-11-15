Classic Rock Almanac November 15, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-The Rolling Stones make their US TV debut on Hullabaloo, performing "Get Off My Cloud".

1966-The Jefferson Airplane record "Somebody To Love", which will reach #5 in the US in the summer of 1967.

1969-Janis Joplin is arrested at her concert in Tampa, Florida and charged with using "vulgar and indecent language".

1971-Grand Funk Railroad release their sixth album, "E Pluribus Funk".

1992-Ozzy Osbourne performs what he said would be his last concert, in Costa Mesa. The show turns into a Black Sabbath reunion when former band mates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward join him on stage. Ozzy has of course returned to performing.

2000-The man who attacked George Harrison in December, 1999, was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

2009-61-year-old Yusuf Islam, known as Cat Stevens in the 1970s, took the stage in Dublin for the inaugural performance of his first full tour since 1976.

2012-The Beatles' Apple Corps gave the go-ahead to film company OVOW to start searching for amateur or professional shot clips of the group during their tours in the 1960s. The finished project will be a new Beatles concert film titled The Beatles Live!

BORN TODAY

1949-Steve Fossen

Heart

1956-Michael Hampton

funk/rock guitarist, was recruited as a seventeen-year-old guitar prodigy by the band Funkadelic