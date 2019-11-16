Classic Rock Almanac November 16, 2019

November 16, 2019
JR Eaton
Lead singer Sting (L), lead guitarist Andy Summers (R) and drummer Stewart Copeland (C) of the band The Police perform onstage to open their world tour

(Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Classic Rock Almanac
Music

ANNIVERSARIES

1973-David Bowie's first British TV special, 1980 Floor Show aired on NBC as an episode of Midnight Special.

1974-John Lennon had his only solo, number one hit in the US during his lifetime when "Whatever Gets You Through the Night" hit the top.

1978-A concert by Queen at New York's Madison Square Garden featured a row of semi-nude, over-weight women on bicycles to promote the band's current single, "Fat-Bottomed Girls".

2001-A six-minute recording of a Beatles interview bought for $5 at a flea market, sold for $10,400 at an online auction.

2007-The Police reunion tour was the big winner at the fourth annual Billboard Touring Awards

 

Tags: 
classic rock almanac

