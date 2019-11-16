Classic Rock Almanac November 16, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1973-David Bowie's first British TV special, 1980 Floor Show aired on NBC as an episode of Midnight Special.

1974-John Lennon had his only solo, number one hit in the US during his lifetime when "Whatever Gets You Through the Night" hit the top.

1978-A concert by Queen at New York's Madison Square Garden featured a row of semi-nude, over-weight women on bicycles to promote the band's current single, "Fat-Bottomed Girls".

2001-A six-minute recording of a Beatles interview bought for $5 at a flea market, sold for $10,400 at an online auction.

2007-The Police reunion tour was the big winner at the fourth annual Billboard Touring Awards