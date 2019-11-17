Classic Rock Almanac November 17, 2019

November 17, 2019
JR Eaton
Martin Barre

Classic Rock Almanac
Music

ANNIVERSARIES

1979-Former Jethro Tull bass player John Glascock died of a heart attack in London at the age of 26.

1990-David Crosby of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young is involved in a motorcycle accident in Los Angeles which leaves him with a broken leg, ankle and shoulder.

BORN TODAY

1946- Martin Barre
best known for his work with Jethro Tull

1966-Richard Fortus
guitarist, best known as a member of Guns N' Roses with whom he has been a member since 2002.

 

classic rock almanac

