Classic Rock Almanac November 18, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1968-The Jimi Hendrix double album, "Electric Ladyland" made it to number one on the US albums chart for the first of two weeks

1979-Paul McCartney releases "Wonderful Christmastime", a tune on which he plays all the instruments himself.

1979-Chuck Berry was released from Lompoc Prison Farm in California after serving four months for tax evasion.

1985-With Grace Slick and Mickey Thomas sharing lead vocals, Starship enjoy their first number one record with "We Built This City"

1987-The band U2 opened for themselves when they pretended to be a Country / Rock group called The Dalton Brothers at a concert in Los Angeles.

1990-Paul McCartney's original birth certificate, which had been sold by his stepmother, was bought by a collector at an auction in Houston, Texas for $18,000.

1992-Black Sabbath were honored with a star at the Rock Walk in Hollywood.

1994-David Crosby undergoes a successful liver transplant.

1995-The Rolling Stones become the first act to broadcast a concert over the Internet.

2002-Former Rolling Stone bassist Bill Wyman threatened a US journalist with legal action because he shares the same name as the musician.

2003-The Beatles released "Let It Be... Naked" (minus the Phil Spector embellishments on the original album). The LP would reach #5 in the US and #7 in the UK.

2017-Malcolm Young, rhythm guitarist, backing vocalist and co-founder of AC/DC, passed away at the age of 64.

BORN TODAY

1947-Michael Carabello

one of three percussionists in thegroup Santana between 1968 and 1971

1949-Herman Rarebell

Scorpions

1959-Cindy Blackman Santana

jazz and rock drummer who has recorded several jazz albums under her own name. She has also worked with Lenny Kravitz. Blackman is married to guitarist Carlos Santana.

1962-Kirk Hammett

guitar, Metallica