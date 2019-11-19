Classic Rock Almanac November 19, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1976-Van Morrison's 1970 album, "Moondance" is awarded a Gold record.

1977-The Ramones' lead singer, Joey Ramone (real name: Jeffrey Hyman) suffered second degree burns when a faulty humidifier exploded before a show in Passaic, New Jersey. After emergency treatment, he finished the concert, but would spend the following week at the New York Hospital Burn Center.

1983-Tom Evens of Badfinger died at the age of 36.

1995-A 60 track album called "Beatles Anthology I" is released in the US and sets a first-day sales record of 450,000 units.

2003-Meat Loaf collapsed onstage during a sold-out concert at London's Wembley Arena.

2003-Greg Ridley, bassist for Humble Pie, died of pneumonia and resulting complications.

2007-Kevin DuBrow, the charismatic lead singer for Quiet Riot, died at his home in Las Vegas at the age of 52.

2009-Ringo Starr announced that he teamed up with his former Beatles band mate Paul McCartney for a duet on "Y Not"

2016-An angry letter from John Lennon to Paul McCartney and his wife, Linda, written after The Beatles' break-up, sold at a US auction for nearly $30,000.

2016-Stevie Nicks made a surprise return to the Billboard 200 when a re-issue of her 1981 debut solo album, "Bella Donna", climbed to #128.

BORN TODAY

1937-Ray Collins

vocals, Frank Zappa band. Collins was the lead singer on the band’s first two albums. Died on Dec 24, 2012

1960-Matt Sorum

drummer and percussionist, The Cult, Guns N' Roses, Slash's Snakepit and Velvet Revolver.