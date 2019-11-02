Classic Rock Almanac November 2, 2019
November 2, 2019
ANNIVERSARIES
1974-Three Dog Night's next to last charting record, "Play Something Sweet", enters The Hot 100 where it will peak at number 33.
1974-Bad Company's first Billboard chart entry, "Can't Get Enough" tops out at #5.
BORN TODAY
1944-Keith Emerson
keyboards, from The Nice and Emerson Lake and Palmer, died on March 11, 2016.
1962-Ron McGovney
original bass guitarist in Metallica from October 1981 to December 1982
1965-Bobby Dall
bassist from Poison