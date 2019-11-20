Classic Rock Almanac November 20, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1967-The Beach Boys' album, "Smiley Smile", co-produced by Paul McCartney, is released in Britain and The United States.

1973-A 19 year old fan of The Who, Scot Halpin, got the thrill of a lifetime when he was recruited from the audience to replace an exhausted Keith Moon, who was suffering from jet lag. The young man lasted only three songs, when he also was too tired to continue.

1991-The Rolling Stones sign a $45 million contract with Virgin Records, making them Rock's highest paid group.

2003-Phil Spector, known for his creation of the Wall of Sound, was charged with murder in connection with the shooting of actress Lana Clarkson.

2015-Jeff Lynne's ELO played their first real date in the US in over thirty years at New York's tiny Irving Plaza.

2015-Fleetwood Mac's drummer Mick Fleetwood was granted a divorce from his wife of twenty years, Lynn Frankel Fleetwood.

BORN TODAY

1940-Jim Horn

saxophonist, woodwind player, and session musician, played on solo albums by three members of the Beatles, forming a long association with George Harrison, also played flute and saxophone on the Beach Boys' album Pet Sounds and also played flute on the Rolling Stones' album Goats Head Soup.

1946-Duane Allman

guitarist, and co-founder and leader of The Allman Brothers Band, died on October 29, 1971

1947-Joe Walsh

guitarist, singer, songwriter with The James Gang and the Eagles